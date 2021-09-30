Chehaw has fun fall activities planned

ALBANY — As summer turns to fall, families can find plenty to do at Chehaw Park and Zoo and other attractions that are a part of the Artesian Alliance.
BOO AT THE ZOO: Oct. 30 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Come to the park for a not-so-spooky Halloween event in the Zoo on Halloween Eve. The event is included in Zoo admission and free for members of Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium, or Thronateeska.
There will be Halloween-themed fun for all ages. Come in costume for a chance to win prizes. Lots of fun games and activities, special Halloween animal enrichment, tons of fun prizes, and candy.
Black Rhino Sustainibility
Chehaw helped the International Rhino Foundation reach their goal of raising $20,000 for World Rhino Day with a $2,000 donation to support their mission of saving rhinos from extinction. Chehaw participates in the Southern Black Rhino Sustainability Program, and its zookeepers passionately believe that these conservation initiatives are vital for the long-term survival of these animals.
The park’s resident black rhino has directly benefited from the IRF’s desire to provide access to experts who have the knowledge to improve the standard of care for all captive rhinos. Through their efforts, the Chehaw staff has gained an appreciation for the work they carry out in the field and are better prepared to share the accomplishments of the foundation and the challenges faced in protecting wild rhinos and restoring native habitats.
CUBS PROGRAM
Join Chehaw staff for a Cubs Program on Friday. Cubs programs are specifically targeted for children ages 3-4 and held in the Zoo from 10-11 a.m. The book “Wolf Camp” by Andrea Zuill will be read, and participants will make a Halloween-themed craft, meet an Eastern Screech Owl up close, and visit the Straw Colored Fruit Bats in the Zoo. As always, Cubs programs are free for members and with Zoo admission.
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND
Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Reptile house feeding
11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. — Alligator feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding
3 p.m. Wildlife theater presentation
Sunday
10:30 a.m. — Cheetah bone toss
11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. — Alligator feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding
3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month — Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month — Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw monthly meeting (Creekside)
Oct. 1 — Cubs Program
Oct. 2 — Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 16 — Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament
Oct. 16 — Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 30 — Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 30 — Chehaw RC Race
Nov. 5 — Cubs Program
Nov. 6 — Chehaw RC Race
Nov. 20 — Chehaw RC Race
Dec. 3 — Cubs Program
December Festival of Lights begins
ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS
Flint RiverQuarium
Oct. 22 Tricks & Treats
Thronateeska
Oct. 22 Tricks & Treats
Albany
Oct. 1 Fridays on the Flint
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.