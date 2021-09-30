Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chehaw has fun fall activities planned

  • Updated
  • 0
chehaw.jpg

Join Chehaw staff for a Cubs Program on Friday. Cubs programs are specifically targeted for children ages 3-4 and held in the Zoo from 10-11 a.m. The book “Wolf Camp” by Andrea Zuill will be read on Friday.

 Special Photo: Chehaw

ALBANY — As summer turns to fall, families can find plenty to do at Chehaw Park and Zoo and other attractions that are a part of the Artesian Alliance.

BOO AT THE ZOO: Oct. 30 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Come to the park for a not-so-spooky Halloween event in the Zoo on Halloween Eve. The event is included in Zoo admission and free for members of Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium, or Thronateeska.

There will be Halloween-themed fun for all ages. Come in costume for a chance to win prizes. Lots of fun games and activities, special Halloween animal enrichment, tons of fun prizes, and candy.

Black Rhino Sustainibility

Chehaw helped the International Rhino Foundation reach their goal of raising $20,000 for World Rhino Day with a $2,000 donation to support their mission of saving rhinos from extinction. Chehaw participates in the Southern Black Rhino Sustainability Program, and its zookeepers passionately believe that these conservation initiatives are vital for the long-term survival of these animals.

The park’s resident black rhino has directly benefited from the IRF’s desire to provide access to experts who have the knowledge to improve the standard of care for all captive rhinos. Through their efforts, the Chehaw staff has gained an appreciation for the work they carry out in the field and are better prepared to share the accomplishments of the foundation and the challenges faced in protecting wild rhinos and restoring native habitats.

CUBS PROGRAM

Join Chehaw staff for a Cubs Program on Friday. Cubs programs are specifically targeted for children ages 3-4 and held in the Zoo from 10-11 a.m. The book “Wolf Camp” by Andrea Zuill will be read, and participants will make a Halloween-themed craft, meet an Eastern Screech Owl up close, and visit the Straw Colored Fruit Bats in the Zoo. As always, Cubs programs are free for members and with Zoo admission.

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — Reptile house feeding

11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. — Alligator feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding

3 p.m. Wildlife theater presentation

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — Cheetah bone toss

11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. — Alligator feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding

3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

First Friday of every month — Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month — Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw monthly meeting (Creekside)

Oct. 1 — Cubs Program

Oct. 2 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 16 — Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament

Oct. 16 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 30 — Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 30 — Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 5 — Cubs Program

Nov. 6 — Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 20 — Chehaw RC Race

Dec. 3 — Cubs Program

December Festival of Lights begins

ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Flint RiverQuarium

Oct. 22 Tricks & Treats

Thronateeska

Oct. 22 Tricks & Treats

Albany

Oct. 1 Fridays on the Flint

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts