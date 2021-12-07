ALBANY -- From winter camps to help mom and dad get ready for -- and recover from -- Christmas to the annual holiday Festival of Lights display, there's plenty to do at Chehaw Park and Zoo during the month of December.
WINTER BREAK CAMP: Dec. 20-24, 27-31
Chehaw is a wonderful place for children to let loose and have fun while learning about the wonders of nature around them. In winter 2021, Chehaw has weeklong half- and full-day camps for children ages 5-12 running during school breaks.
Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, and a snack. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities.
Ages: 5-12
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
After Camp Care: 3-6 p.m.
Price: $30 per day; $137 for a week
Members get a 10% discount on all weeklong camp sessions and half-price After Camp Care.
Team Chehaw is committed to the safety of its campers, staff and zoological collection, using the CDC Summer Camp Guidelines and AZA COVID-19 Zoological Guidelines.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Dec. 10-11, 17-24, and 26
Drive through the lights, enjoy a hot cocoa, and roast marshmallows by the fire pits.
Lights run Dec. 10-11, 17-24 and 26 from 6-9 p.m.
$8 per car for members of any Artesian Alliance organization
$10 per car for nonmembers
REINDEER GAMES: Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Zoo guests will enjoy creating holiday crafts for the tree or as presents, writing letters to Santa, roasting marshmallows, watching zoo animals and, of course, playing Reindeer Games. Guests will get to try their luck competing in holiday-themed mini games all day. Participants can win prizes, sip on hot chocolate, and roast marshmallows. It isn’t just the people competing; some of the zoo animals will go scale-to-tail trying to be the Reigning Champion. Event is included in zoo admission and free for members.
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND
Saturday
10:30 a.m. -- Reptile House Feeding
11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. Conservation Station @ Zoo Plaza
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation
Sunday
10:30 a.m. -- Cheetah Bone Toss
11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Zoo Plaza
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month: Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month: Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month: Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
Dec. 18 Reindeer Games
Dec. 20-24, 27-31 and Jan. 3 Winter Break Camp
Dec. 10-11, 17-24, 26 Festival of Lights
