ALBANY — Those with the pioneer spirit are invited to step back in time to the 18th and 19th centuries during the 30th annual Frontier Festival at Chehaw Park and Zoo this weekend.
The festival will be held Friday-Sunday and is open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Visitors can smell the campfires and warm their feet while watching the day-to-day lifestyle of pioneers and mountain men. Participants live the entire weekend as if from that era. Festival activities are included in normal park admission.
“We’re excited that this popular event put on entirely by volunteers, is still going strong at Chehaw for 30 years now,” park Director Morgan Burnette said. “Re-enactors and demonstrators play a vital role in bringing history to life, keeping history alive, and expanding the knowledge and understanding of the period.”
Demos include cooking, blacksmithing, weaving, hide tanning, bow making, moccasin making, and much more. There will be tomahawk throwing competitions and black powder shoots. Traders will be posted throughout the festival selling their wares and traditional style foods.
Those who don’t have a pair of deerskin britches or coon skin cap to don ... no worries. One of the local traders will be sure to complete your ensemble. Many of the foods and crafts that are prepared at the festival will be for sale to patrons. As always, pioneer campsites are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.