ALBANY -- Brought back by the region's love for holiday traditions, the Chehaw Park Festival of Lights will be run at full force this holiday season.
Hurricane Michael, the Category 3 storm that ripped through the area in 2018, interrupted many holiday traditions last year. While Chehaw was able to showcase its holiday spirit in 2018 with the Christmas Train, a full-blown Festival of Lights was just not possible. After more than a year of hard recovery work, the park is ready to present the 2019 Festival of Lights at its best.
Visitors can take a car ride through the area to enjoy the beautiful light displays against the backdrop of the park's natural beauty. The Christmas Train will travel a new course through the woods and around the park for an approximately 20-minute scenic trip through colorfully lighted animals, shapes, and Christmas scenes.
While waiting to ride the train, hot chocolate and marshmallows, S'mores and other delightful treats will be available at the Sugar Shack. Visitors can stand by a warm fire while waiting to ride the train and enjoy listening to holiday music.
Drive-through only nights are planned Dec 6-11, 16-18 and 26-31, during which visitors can enjoy the light display from the comfort of their autos. Premium nights, scheduled Dec. 12-15 and 19-24, will include the drive-through light displays, the train, Santa, the Sugar Shack and many other activities. The Festival of Lights begins Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 31.
Drive through to take in the cheer of the lights and marvel at the recovery from Hurricane Michael made in the beautiful park in just one year. Step out into the brisk, cool air and enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas as the hot chocolate flows and the Christmas Train travels its new route through the pristine ancient trees, celebrating an unmistakably beautiful southwest Georgia holiday tradition.