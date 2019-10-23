ALBANY — Creepy, crawly “Halloween-esque” animals and other treats are in store for families at the Chehaw park zoo Saturday as the park presents its annual Halloween Spooktacular.
The popular feature, which allows kids and their parents to give their Halloween outfits a test run, will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.
“The Spooktacular will definitely fill up the day,” Chehaw’s Jackie Entz said. “We have all kinds of fun things for mostly youngsters to enjoy, but what we’ve found is that a lot of parents really get into it, too. And we have a lot of volunteers in the 13 to 17 age range.
“This is a great way for families to spend a non-spooky Halloween.”
Not that there won’t be some chill-inducing elements to the day’s activities.
“We’ll have some educational encounters with some of the creepy, Halloween-esque animals — bats and spiders and such — and a lot of the games will have educational elements as well,” Entz said. “Plus we have a costume contest, Halloween decorations, games ... all kinds of fun.
“We want to note that candy prizes from the games will be made from sustainability-sourced palm oil.”
Prizes will be given to the top three judged costumes in three separate categories: newborn-6, 7-13 and 14-up. The top prize in each category is a family membership to the park.
There is no additional fee for the Spooktacular event: Nonmembers pay park/zoo admission, and members enter for free.
Entz said volunteers are needed to help with the game booths. Interested persons can contact Volunteer Coordinator Ashleigh Kelly at akelly@chehaw.org.
“That’s a fun way for some of our teens who need volunteer credit hours,” Entz said.