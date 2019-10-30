ALBANY -- Stroll through the shaded grounds of Chehaw park while enjoying the second annual Muckalee Arts & Crafts Show, which is scheduled Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Chehaw park was founded with a focus on conservation, preservation and education. In keeping with the founding ideals, zookeepers at the park will have a conservation table set up to sell art and items made with the help of many of the animals in the park. Funds raised from sales at the zookeepers' table allow contributions to international conservation efforts like the Cheetah Conservation Fund and the International Rhino Foundation and Project Heloderma.
Craftsmen from times gone by will be on hand to demonstrate and teach their crafts. Little Dragon Glassblowing will offer 30-minute workshops with a narrated explanation of the craftsman's process prior to the start of the workshop. Participants in the workshop will have the opportunity to make their own glass treasure to keep. The workshops will include a blown bowl, a stemless wine glass or a beer mug. Cost to participate is $55 per student. Students must be 8 or older.
Trenton Tye will be on hand to demonstrate the craft of blacksmithing. He has participated in the History Channel's "Forged in Fire" and currently is a host of the Discovery Channel's upcoming crafting competition show. Tye has many years of experience and keeps the forge burning hot.
The festival offers shopping, food, entertainment, hand-crafted treasures, talented artists and skilled craftsmen. Festival visitors can enjoy all of these things and the bluesy, Southern rock music of Royal Johnson from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday and the Southern bluegrass sound of the Evergreen Family Band from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to festival activities, the park's zoo will be open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit cheetahs, alligators, the rhino and many other animals in their natural habitat. The park also has a disc golf course, BMX track, campground, hiking, mountain bike and horse trails. Chehaw also has one of Georgia's largest play parks for family enjoyment.
Enjoy a weekend outside with so many things to do and see just minutes from home at the second annual Muckalee Creek Arts & Crafts Show at Chehaw park.