ALBANY – The Festival of Lights celebration at Chehaw Park & Zoo has become a holiday tradition that has brought families together and put smiles on faces of visitors for almost three decades.
The tradition will continue this year with a few twists to not only put a new spin on the event but to also address concerns related to COVID-19. This year, visitors can drive their car through the display viewing the spectacular festival and stop along the way to enjoy socially distanced fires and concessions.
The 2020 FOL dates are December 4-6, 11-13, 18-24, and 26-27 from 6-9 p.m. Admission for members of the Artesian Alliance affiliates, including Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium, and the Thronateeska Heritage Center is $8 per car. Admission for non-members is $10 per car. Admission for large vans or buses is $20.
A new feature of this year’s FOL is the addition of an old-fashioned hay ride though the lights. Patrons can bundle up and sip hot chocolate as the tractor-drawn wagon takes them through a majority of the twinkling light displays. The hay ride is $3 per person, and tickets can be purchased at the park concession stand along with other FOL items.
“We decided to change things up due to COVID," Chehaw Park & Zoo Director Morgan Burnette said. "Instead of putting people at risk at the train and crowding around Santa in those lines, we have moved everything back into the park. We will have our concession stand here where people can get out, sit by the fire, drink hot chocolate, roast your own hotdogs and marshmallows. This is a long-standing holiday tradition, and we know people want to get out and feel somewhat normal. So we want to try and provide that for the community.
“As part of its commitment to the continued well-being of our guests, team members, and the animals in our care, and in ongoing efforts to assist our community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we have implemented enhanced protocols and procedures you will notice during your visit. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks when interacting with staff and other guests. Chehaw team members will be wearing masks throughout your visit. We encourage credit card payments over cash. We do accept all major credit cards. We are frequently cleaning and disinfecting touchpoints, buildings, and restrooms using a solution approved by the (CDC). Chehaw has also completed the 2020 COVID-19 Restaurant Employee Training, which ensures safe restaurant practices.”
Jackie Entz, director of education for the Artesian Alliance, announced that on Dec. 19, zoo guests will be able to create a variety of holiday craft items for the tree or as presents. It will also be an opportunity to sit and write a letter to Santa and roast marshmallows. However, the highlight of the day’s activities will be the opportunity to participate in a variety of "reindeer games."
“Participants can win prizes competing not only against other guests but some of the zoo’s residents as well," Entz said. "They will also be going scale-to-tail trying to become the reigning champion of this year’s games.”
The competition will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This event is free with zoo admission.
Chehaw Park & Zoo is a nonprofit organization located at 105 Chehaw Park Road and is open every day of the year. It is driven by its mission of inspiring people to connect with nature and encouraging conservation action through positive recreational and educational experiences. The park, founded close to eight decades ago, has expanded to an 800-acre campus and includes a zoo that houses hundreds of animals in naturalistic exhibits and annually hosts more than 100,000 visitors. From the zoo to the endless recreational opportunities, Chehaw has an activity for every visitor. For more information, call (229) 430-5275.
