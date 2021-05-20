Cher biopic is coming, she tweets

It's amazing enough that Cher has turned 75, but now she says a biopic is coming.
The singer, actress, and icon has appeared in plenty of acclaimed films and won an Academy Award for her performance in "Moonstruck."
And now her life is getting the movie treatment.
Cher tweeted the news Wednesday.
"Ok Universal is doing biopic with my friends Judy Craymer, Gary Goetzman producing," she tweeted. "Theyy (sic) produced both Mamma Mia's, (sic) & my dear dear friend 4 yrs, & oscar winner..Eric Roth is going 2 write it."
She then listed some of their other films: "Forrest Gump," "A Star is Born" and "Suspect."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.