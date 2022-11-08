Cher reminds 'haters' that she can hold hands with anyone she wants

Cher reminds ‘haters’ that she can hold hands with anyone she wants, and pictured Cher and Alexander Edwards on November 2 in Los Angeles.

 Zerojack/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Twitter may not be old enough to remember that Cher does what she wants.

The icon, who is 76, was recently photographed holding hands with rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36, in West Hollywood.

