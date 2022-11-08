Cher reminds 'haters' that she can hold hands with anyone she wants

Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ** STORM SURGE WATCH ISSUED FOR THE NATURE COAST AND INLAND TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR THE EASTERN FLORIDA BIG BEND ** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, and Madison * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, and Madison * STORM INFORMATION: - About 670 miles east-southeast of Tallahassee - 27.5N 73.7W - Storm Intensity 65 mph - Movement West or 260 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen in the southwestern Atlantic as it moves westerly towards the Bahamas and eventually the Florida east coast. Nicole is expected to be a hurricane before making its east coast Florida landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Nicole will then move across the Florida peninsula towards the eastern Florida Big Bend Thursday afternoon and southern Georgia early Friday morning. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for the Gulf waters east of Apalachicola, coastal sections east of the Ochlockonee river, and inland through the eastern Florida Big Bend from Jefferson and Madison counties south to Dixie County. A storm surge watch has been issued from the Ochlockonee river east to the Suwanee river for life threatening storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. West of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, storm surge is possible with heights of 1 to 3 feet. Main concerns from Nicole will be windy conditions associated with the passage of Nicole, life threatening storm surge along the nature coast, and localized flooding in pockets of heavier rainfall. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the Florida eastern Big Bend and adjacent counties of southern Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the western Florida Big Bend northward through southwest Georgia. * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across the Nature Coast. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts west of the Nature Coast towards Indian Pass. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend northward across the I-75 corridor of southern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the western Florida Big Bend northward to the Flint River Valley. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 10 PM EST, or sooner if conditions warrant.