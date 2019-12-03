ALBANY -- Renaissance Connection Inc., along with the King Day Celebration committee and the Dougherty County School System, are partnering to present the 2019-2020 Children of the Dream Youth Art Competition & Exhibit. The competition is open to middle and high school students of the Dougherty County School System. This year’s theme is"Dream Big with Purpose."
The awards ceremony will be held on Monday at Renaissance Art Cafe at 7 p.m. Students will be recognized for first-third places, best of show, rising star, and honorable mention categories. The exhibit will officially start at the Renaissance Art Café Gallery on Monday.
The COD exhibit is organized by Renaissance Connection Inc., an arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art combined with the use of technology for the educational advancement of the community. This is the sixth year that RC has taken on the task of organizing this competition and traveling exhibit.
For more information about the exhibit, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson at (229) 869-3380 or (229) 436-0802.