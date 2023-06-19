Chlöe Bailey to headline Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ concert

Chlöe Bailey seen performing at House Of Blues in Houston, Texas in April.

 Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

(CNN) — CNN’s second annual “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” concert is set for Monday night, to be broadcast from Los Angeles’ historic outdoor Greek Theatre in Griffith Park.

Performers will include Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci and Mike Phillips, with Oscar-winner Questlove and Adam Blackstone serving as musical directors.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.

