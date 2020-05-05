Chris Brown and Young Thug release 'Slime & B' mixtape

Chris Brown and Young Thug have teamed up for a duet mixtape called "Slime & B."

Brown first teased the joint project in April, saying on Instagram the album would drop on the "5th DAY OF THE 5th MONTH."

"ME AND THUGGA THUGGA @thuggerthugger1 Got a mixtape coming soon," he wrote.

The mixtape follows a number of singles the two have released over the years, including "High End," "Dat Night" and "Wrist."

The new project features 13 tracks and appearances from Gunna, Lil Duke, Future and Too $hort.