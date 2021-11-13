Chris Daughtry postpones shows following the sudden death of his daughter

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the Florida panhandle
and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Chris Daughtry postponed a series of concert dates following the sudden death of his daughter.
"American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry postponed a series of concert dates following the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah, his band announced on social media Saturday.
"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been canceled or postponed," the band said on Twitter and Instagram.
"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing," the post continues.
"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."
Thanking people for their condolences, Daughtry said he was taking time to be present with his family. "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," he wrote.
The singer's wife Deanna remembered her daughter in an Instagram post of her own on Saturday.
"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah," Deanna Daughtry writes.
"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken," she adds.
Details regarding the date, location and circumstances surrounding Hannah's death have not been made available.
