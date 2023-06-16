...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Chris Hemsworth hammers home another rescue mission in ‘Extraction 2’
(CNN) — Premiering in April 2020, “Extraction” landed at a fortuitous time, showcasing “Thor’s” Chris Hemsworth in a muscular, theatrical-style action vehicle on Netflix at a moment when Covid brought theaters to a grinding halt. The sequel, “Extraction 2,” hammers away at the same basic outline, while feeling particularly simple minded even by the standards of the genre.
Indeed, this outing for Hemsworth’s haunted mercenary, Tyler Rake, basically seems designed for people who find the “Taken” movies too intellectually taxing, down to the stock Eastern European bad guys who, thanks to all that body armor, generally need to be shot in the head in order to stop them.