(CNN) — Premiering in April 2020, “Extraction” landed at a fortuitous time, showcasing “Thor’s” Chris Hemsworth in a muscular, theatrical-style action vehicle on Netflix at a moment when Covid brought theaters to a grinding halt. The sequel, “Extraction 2,” hammers away at the same basic outline, while feeling particularly simple minded even by the standards of the genre.

Indeed, this outing for Hemsworth’s haunted mercenary, Tyler Rake, basically seems designed for people who find the “Taken” movies too intellectually taxing, down to the stock Eastern European bad guys who, thanks to all that body armor, generally need to be shot in the head in order to stop them.

