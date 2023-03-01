Chris Pine says Harry Styles did not spit on him at the Venice Film Festival

(From left) Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan at the Venice Film Festival in 2022. Pine says Styles did not spit on him at the Venice Film Festival.

 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The internet is not done talking about "#spitgate" -- the term born online last year when viral footage from the Venice Film Festival showed singer and actor Harry Styles making a motion that caused some to believe he had spit on his "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Chris Pine.

Months after the September 2022 controversy, Pine himself has finally entered the conversation.

