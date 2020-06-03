Chris Trousdale, a singer best known for his years as a member of the boy band Dream Street, has died, according to his manager. He was 34.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," said a statement from Trousdale's manager, Amanda Stephan. "He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world."

Trousdale was just 8 years old when he began performing on Broadway in productions like "Les Misérables" and "The Sound of Music," according to a biography on his official Facebook page.

He was one of the original members of American boy band Dream Street, which he joined in 1999 and performed with until it was disbanded in 2002.

During the group's time together, they toured with artists like Britney Spears and Aaron Carter. The group was known for songs like "It Happens Every Time" and "I Say Yeah."

Trousdale's band mates included Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso.

Trousdale continued to perform as a solo artist and actor after the band's conclusion. He had roles on shows like "Austin & Ally" and "Shake It Up."

In 2012, he was featured on an episode of NBC's "The Voice," during which he auditioned for judges Cee Lo Green, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine.

"It's kind of hard to go from all that success and doing what you love every day, to doing absolutely nothing," he said on the show.

He did not get through the audition round. Though he failed to get on any judges team, he continued to release music.

The last song he promoted on his social media accounts was a track called "Summer," which was release roughly a year ago.

"Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving," the statement from his representative added. "Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA."