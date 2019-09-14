It may not be cuffing season yet, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter has already got her eye on someone.
Luna, 3, dished all about her new crush in an Instagram video posted by Teigen on Friday.
"He always listens to my feelings," Luna says, in quite possibly the cutest baby voice ever. "He always shares."
Warning: the video WILL make you want your own 3-year-old child. It's just that adorable.
"He has really long hair," she continues, when asked by her mom if the boy is cute. "It's brown."
Oh, young love.
But -- there's an issue. Her love, she reveals, is unfortunately unrequited. She tells her mom that he's not her boyfriend, he's her "cute, cute, boy friend!"
And there won't be any sneaky home visits any time soon, either. When asked if she was going to go to his house, Luna said, "Only if he tells me to."
Teigen, for her part, captioned the video: "oh mannnnn what the!? you're three!!!"
But this won't be the last time the video shows up. Teigen said in a separate comment, "Thinking about when she gets married and I put this in the beginning of the video compilation oh my goddddd."
That's just great parenting.