boston 1.jpg

 Special Photo

BOSTON, Ga. -- Carriage rides will be among the special events when the tiny Boston community in Thomas County kicks off its annual Christmas season celebration. A live nativity presentation, special shopping opportunities and a parade featuring Santa Claus will be part of the community's celebration.

