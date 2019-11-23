BOSTON, Ga. -- Carriage rides will be among the special events when the tiny Boston community in Thomas County kicks off its annual Christmas season celebration. A live nativity presentation, special shopping opportunities and a parade featuring Santa Claus will be part of the community's celebration.
