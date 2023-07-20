...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, Florida Big Bend and Panhandle and
South Central and Southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Christopher Nolan says he ‘had an initial conversation’ with Josh Hartnett to be his Batman
(CNN) — It took over a decade for Josh Hartnett and director Christopher Nolan to finally have the opportunity to work together in “Oppenheimer,” but there was a time when Hartnett was almost cast as Nolan’s Batman.
According to the director, Hartnett was an early contender to play the Caped Crusader in Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy that kicked off in 2005 with “Batman Begins,” but the actor didn’t end up screen-testing for the role.