NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Circle is celebrating the career of country music superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan on Aug. 19 with a network takeover called “Luke Bryan Lives Here.” It follows the Aug. 7 release of his new “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album, which includes his 25th career No. 1 song, “One Margarita.”
“Luke Bryan Lives Here” will kick off with a new installment of Circle Sessions beginning at 8:30 p.m. The premiere of the half-hour episode “Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan” is hosted by Nan Kelley, and looks at his musical influences and how they shaped his career.
“I thought it could be a really fun night for me to come and perform some songs from some of my heroes who have influenced me along the way,” Bryan said in a news release. “I couldn’t think of a better place to do that than at the Opry.” The show will be taped in the Opry House’s custom-built theater, The Circle Room.
The night also includes an encore of Opry Live featuring Bryan and Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry House on Aug. 15, as well as the broadcast of Bryan’s performance from the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Goes Pink” from October 2019.
The “Luke Bryan Lives Here” programming schedule includes:
♦ 8:30-9 p.m. (repeats 11:30-12 a.m.)
“Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan” — Luke talks with host Nan Kelley about some of his favorite songs that were hits for other artists and performs a few of his hits.
♦ 9-10 p.m.(repeats at midnight-1:00 a.m.)
Grand Ole Opry featuring Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker (encore broadcast from Aug. 15)
♦ 10-10:30 p.m. (repeats at 1-1:30 a.m.)
“Opry Goes Pink” featuring Luke Bryan — The Grand Ole Opry and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan flipped the switch on the 11th annual “Opry Goes Pink” in October 2019 to support the fight against breast cancer. “Opry Goes Pink” is a partnership between the Opry and Susan G. Komen Tennessee. Special guests included Anita Cochran, Sara Evans, Craig Morgan and the Oak Ridge Boys.
Check CirclePlus.com for complete programming information for “Luke Bryan Lives Here” on Aug. 19.
In 2019, Bryan was named the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party” and wrapped the last 10 years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 25 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. He has also tallied nearly 13 billion streams, sold 12.5 million albums, including four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
Visit LukeBryan.com or follow on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
For more information about Circle Media, contact info@CirclePlus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.