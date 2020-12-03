ALBANY -- Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take world travelers on a magical trip around the globe. Can you guess where the final destination will be? Find out this weekend at one or all of the seven shows at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees is of the utmost importance to us. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of its fans. As such, the water circus has made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:
-- We have restricted attendance to a fraction of our typical show attendance;
-- All employees are working to enforce the social distancing guidelines. In order to help facilitate this, we kindly ask that patrons purchase their tickets in advance (either via our website, call center, or in person at the ticket office), to assist our staff in accomplishing this in the most efficient way possible;
-- All employees and all attendees ages 3 and older are required to wear face masks inside the tent;
-- We have increased the number of hand sanitizers and hand washing stations in and around the tent;
-- Our crews are committed to keeping all areas as clean as possible and have been disinfecting all common areas prior to, during and after every show;
-- We also have masks available for purchase for any guests who arrive without one.
Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers are ready for their shows in Albany The clown will act as pilots to take visitors on an incredible journey around the globe. Plan to make stops in more than eight countries, including Mexico, France, Japan and more.
America’s first traveling Water Circus is constantly searching for new ways to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to the American audience, and in addition to Cirque Italia's ultra-modern water curtain that meticulously controls every drop of water, the circus is proud to feature a selection of the best circus artists from around the globe.
Cirque Italia believes multiculturalism is one of its strongest assets. Its shows feature performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow visitors with their astounding acts. Master jugglers, high wire fanatics, dazzling contortionist, and even a wheel of death are part of the show. Want to know more?
Cirque Italia sets out to create high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, and all are welcome at our strictly animal-free show.
When: December 3-6
Where: 810 S. Westover Blvd., Albany
At: Exchange Club Fairgrounds in the parking lot -- Under the stunning white and blue tent.
· Thursday – 7:30 p.m.
· Friday – 7:30 p.m.
· Saturday – 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
· Sunday -- 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Cost and Purchase Info:
For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check Cirque Itaalia's social media accounts. Tickets, which are $10-$50, depending on availability, can be purchased now. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Call (941) 704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.
Box office hours:
The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.
Non-show days: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
On show days: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
You may also purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.
