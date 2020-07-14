TIFTON — Who doesn’t want to travel the world? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take visitors on a magical trip around the globe.
People in Tifton and the surrounding area can start wondering: Where will the final destination be as they prepare for an adventure no one can afford to miss.
Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers will be in Tifton Thursday-Sunday, an encore performance after a successful run in the city last year. This year Cirque Italia’s clowns will act as pilot and co-pilot to take you on an incredible journey around the globe. Plan to make stops in more than eight countries including Mexico, France, Japan, and more.
America’s first traveling water circus is constantly searching for new ways to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to the American audience, and in addition to the show’s ultra-modern water curtain that meticulously controls every drop of water, the circus also brings visitors a selection of the best circus artists from around the globe.
Cirque Italia officials believe multiculturalism is one of the traveling troupe’s strongest assets. Shows feature performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow visitors with their astounding acts. Master jugglers, high wire fanatics, dazzling contortionists, and even a wheel of death are part of the circus. Want to know more? You’ll have to come “fly” with Cirque Italia on this magical adventure to discover exactly what’s in store.
Cirque Italia sets out to create high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, and all are welcome at the strictly animal-free show.
When: July 16-19
Where: 1312 U.S. Highway 82 East, Tifton
Location: American Legion Fairgrounds — under the stunning white and blue tent
♦ July 16 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
♦ July 17 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.
♦ July 18 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
♦ July 19 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Ticket info: For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now, ranging from $10-$50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Call (941) 704-8572 to get the promo code for ticket locations.
Box office hours: The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.
♦ Non-show days: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
♦ On show days: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. Circus officials also respond to text messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.