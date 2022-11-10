cirque italia.jpg

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers will perform for seven shows Nov. 24-27 at the Albany Civic Center.

ALBANY — Officials with Cirque Italia say they have pulled out all the stops this year to take audiences on a magical dream adventure, proclaiming the four-day spectacle is one adventure-seekers cannot afford to miss.

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers, who will perform for seven shows Nov. 24-27 at the Albany Civic Center, say they can’t wait to take audiences back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern. They invite southwest Georgia to come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era. This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kid and daddy-O in the audience.

