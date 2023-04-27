"Citadel" has the feel of an old-fashioned spy show, dressed up with sleek leads ("Game of Thrones'" Richard Madden and "Quantico's" Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and state-of-the-art action. The time-bending plot certainly won't earn many points for originality, but it's the kind of meat-and-potatoes series that should find an attentive audience on Amazon, which has already tapped into a similar vein with "Jack Ryan" and "Reacher."

The series kicks off with the notion of a super-secret spy agency known as Citadel that actually toppled eight years before. Two of its top agents, Madden's Mason Kane and Chopra Jonas' Nadia Sinh, were a swashbuckling (and romantically linked) team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags