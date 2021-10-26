ALBANY – It's the Most Wonderful Time of The Year! That's the message the city of Albany expressed in announcing the 31st annual Celebration of Lights festival Dec. 4 in Downtown Albany.
City officials said there is no better way to jump-start the holiday season than enjoying the city's annual Christmas celebration. This year's theme, "A Candyland Christmas," was chosen by participants from the 2021 city of Albany Recreation and Parks Summer Youth Camp.
This year's celebration will consist of the Christmas Village, an area with unique holiday vendors, local Downtown shopping, a pre-show, and live entertainment. As always, closing out the parade will be the headliner, Jolly Ole Saint Nick himself.
"We are in full-planning mode, and we are excited to see the development of this year's festivities and surprises take form," Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said in a news release. "It's going to be fun."
Vendors will be set up and ready to sell their holiday items at 4 p.m. The Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. The map for the parade route and link to register and pay for vendor or parade opportunities is available at https://www.albanyga.gov/celebrationoflights. The deadline for registration and payment is Nov. 20.
