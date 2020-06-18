ALBANY – The City of Albany's annual 4th of July Celebration and fireworks show has been cancelled this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, city officials announced.
“Although there is a trend of decreasing cases in Albany-Dougherty County, it would be irresponsible to promote a large event that could drive the (virus) numbers back up," Albany Director of Recreation and Parks Joel Holmes said in a news release. "We know residents look forward to this event every year, but we must make the best decision for our community’s public health safety.”
For more information about Recreation and Parks Department events, visitwww.albanyga.gov.
