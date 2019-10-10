ALBANY -- Albany State University students -- present and past -- as well as supporters from throughout the region, converged on the 100 block of Pine Avenue Wednesday evening for a street party that was a year delayed.
When most activities planned for ASU's 2018 homecoming celebration were wiped out by Hurricane Michael, students, alumni and supporters set their sights on Homecoming 2019.
"Yes, the students have been looking forward to this year's homecoming, probably moreso than usual," ASU professor of Psychology Theodosia Lovett said as she joined the celebration. "The young people have kept an eye on this week with the other eye on the Weather Channel."
The Albany State Homecoming Street Festival, held in conjunction with the city of Albany, was part of the ongoing effort to create an even stronger "bridge" between the university and the city, according to Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins.
"We had an event like this planned last year, but, of course, Hurricane Michael took care of that," Gaskins said. "But officials in the city see this event as an opportunity to further bridge the partnership between the university and the city. We were happy to see downtown businesses like The Flint and Pretoria Fields get involved in the celebration."
With an assist from the Renaissance Arts Cafe and the Art Department at ASU, Pretoria Fields hosted a painting session for students, alumni and supporters, and The Flint hosted a reception for local educators.
Kids activities and local food and gaming vendors were also part of the festival.
Albany State's annual Homecoming Convocation and a communitywide pep rally are planned Friday at 10 a.m. at the Albany Civic Center, leading up to Saturday's parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Albany and the homecoming football showdown at 2 p.m. at the Albany State Coliseum.