THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville’s Community Relations team will host the city’s annual Fall Xtravaganza on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in historic Paradise Park.
“This is our fourth year of fall fun, and we’re excited for what we have planned for the community,” Kha McDonald, city of Thomasville executive director of Human Resources and Community Relations, aid in a news release. “From face-painting and family activities to safety demonstrations and a rock-climbing wall, we’ve got something for everyone.”
The Fall Xtravaganza will also offer free games for all ages and concessions for sale on site, with proceeds benefiting local youth programs. There will be opportunities for participants to enjoy fire simulators, police demonstrations and blood pressure screenings as well.
“This is a perfect opportunity to come and enjoy time as a community in one of Thomasville’s most historic and beautiful parks,” McDonald said.
Thomasville Police Department staff will also be on hand to meet and talk with members of the community.
“The Thomasville Police Department views events like the Fall Xtravaganza as an opportunity to build valuable relationships with the Thomasville community,” Community Relations Police Captain Maurice Holmes said. “The Fall Xtravaganza gives us the opportunity to get to know our youth better while continuing to build trusting relationships with the community as a whole, allowing us to better serve Thomasville.”
The Fall Xtravaganza is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (229) 227-7001 or visit online at www.thomasville.org.