CMA Awards 2022: See who is nominated

Lainey Wilson performs during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24 in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Country Music Association announced the nominees the 56th CMA Awards on Wednesday.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list with six nominations, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.

