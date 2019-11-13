CMA Awards announce early winners

The 2019 CMA Awards are announcing some early winners across key categories.
Among the early winners are Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, who were named during a special episode of "Good Morning America."
Musgraves won for music Video of the Year for "Rainbow," while Lil Nas X and Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their remix of "Old Town Road."
Maren Morris leads the nominations overall with six nods. The Brothers Osborne follow with four. Coming in at three nominations each are Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Musgraves.
Underwood, who is also hosting, is among the nominees for Entertainer of the Year. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will join Underwood as special co-hosts this year.
The 2019 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The event will air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
The full list of 2019 CMA Awards nominees follows below:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
"Center Point Road," Thomas Rhett (Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson)
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood (Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood)
"Dan + Shay," Dan + Shay (Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks)
"Desperate Man," Eric Church (Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora Jr.)
"Girl," Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin)
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Midland
Carly Pearce
Ashley McBryde
Morgan Wallen
Song of the Year
"Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford)
"Girl," Maren Morris (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin)
"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy)
"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)
"Tequila," Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)
Single of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora Jr.; Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)
"Girl," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin)
"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)
"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
"Speechless," Dan + Shay (Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano)
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, "All My Favorite People" (Producers: Maren Morris, busbee)
Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, "Brand New Man" (Producer: Dann Huff)
Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, "Dive Bar" (Producer: Garth Brooks)
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)" (Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross) *WINNER
Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, "What Happens in a Small Town" (Producer: Dann Huff)
Music Video of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne (Director: Wes Edwards)
"Girl," Maren Morris (Director: Dave Meyers)
"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller)
"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Director: Hannah Lux Davis) *WINNER
"Some of It," Eric Church (Director: Reid Long)
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells