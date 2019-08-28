The Country Music Association announced the nominees for "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" on Wednesday, with Maren Morris topping the list with six.
Morris is nominated for single of the year, album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year.
Those nods add to her previous 10 nominations and one win in years past.
Brothers Osborne received the second most nominations this year with four, while 11 artists garnered three nominations each including Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.
For the night's most prestigious honor, Entertainer of the Year, Keith Urban is nominated again in the category alongside Garth Brooks, Church, Stapleton and Underwood.
Interestingly, "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus was nominated for musical event of the year, although Billboard removed the original song from the country charts when it was first released -- a move that stoked controversy.
The following is a list of the nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
*Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
"GIRL" -- Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
"Millionaire" -- Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
"Speechless" -- Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
*Award goes to Artist and Producers
"Center Point Road" -- Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
"Cry Pretty" -- Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
"Dan + Shay" -- Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
"Desperate Man" -- Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
"GIRL" -- Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
SONG OF THE YEAR
*Award goes to Songwriters
"Beautiful Crazy"
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"GIRL"
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
"God's Country"
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
"Rainbow"
Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila"
Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
*Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
"All My Favorite People" -- Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
Producers: Maren Morris, busbee
"Brand New Man" -- Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
"Dive Bar" -- Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Producer: Garth Brooks
"Old Town Road (Remix)" -- Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
"What Happens In A Small Town" -- Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
*Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards
"GIRL" -- Maren Morris
Director: Dave Meyers
"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
"Some Of It" -- Eric Church
Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Carrie Underwood hosts "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
The show will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.