"Cocaine Bear" gets mileage out of the title without delivering much of a rush

Keri Russell is pictured here in "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks.

 Pat Redmond/Universal Pictures

When "Cocaine Bear" ads started going viral, the immediate question was whether this was another one of those titles in search of a movie (see "Snakes on a Plane") or an idea worthy of a ticket. The answer lies somewhere in between, as director Elizabeth Banks conjures bursts of absurdist energy and humor without delivering anything approaching a sustained rush.

Although "Snakes" comes to mind among killer-animal comedies, the more germane comparison might be "Lake Placid," which found laughs and scares in the rampage of a giant alligator. "Bear" doesn't achieve that level of wit, but it does ratchet up the gore factor with limbs occasionally flying in all directions, those body parts looking a whole lot more realistic than the bear itself.

