Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34

Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in "Hollywood Heights" and "Days of Our Lives," was found dead on February 8 at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN. Longo is pictured here in August of 2018 in New York.

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in "Hollywood Heights" and "Days of Our Lives," was found dead Wednesday at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN.

He was 34.

Tags