Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34

Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in "Hollywood Heights" and "Days of Our Lives," was found dead Wednesday at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN.
He was 34.
"Cody was our whole world," his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement provided by Gittelson. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."
The actor was "a dear friend going back many years" before he was a client, Gittelson said. Longo had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family, but he was excited to get back into acting this year, Gittelson said.
"Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed," Gittelson said.
