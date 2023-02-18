Multiplatinum-selling country music star Cole Swindell released his new single “Drinkaby” recently across all digital platforms. Swindell’s feel-good country rocker will be one of the three new songs included on his upcoming deluxe album “Stereotype Broken,” available April 28.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiplatinum-selling country music star Cole Swindell released his new single “Drinkaby” recently across all digital platforms. Swindell’s feel-good country rocker will be one of the three new songs included on his upcoming deluxe album “Stereotype Broken,” available April 28.
“’Drinkaby,’ from the first time I heard it, I pictured it being a huge show opener,” Swindell said in a news release. “The guitar lick in the intro just grabs you and doesn’t let you go. I’m not sure if there is such a thing as a fun breakup song, but that’s kind of what this is. Glad it’s finally out and can’t wait to get out there and play it live.”
“Drinkaby,” written by Jon Pardi, Jordan Schmidt, HARDY and Hunter Phelps, follows on the heels of his three platinum-certified, multiweek No. 1 singles from his fourth album, “Stereotype:” “Never Say Never,” featuring Lainey Wilson; “Single Saturday Night” and, most recently, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which remained in the Top 5 for 23 consecutive weeks.
Swindell’s upcoming release, “Stereotype Broken,” comes on the heels of the biggest year of his career to date. He has proven time and again that his hit-making, headlining, superstar status is multidimensional. The Tennessean called Swindell a “hard-charging competitor armed with a mastery of the art of the craft, tirelessly looking for ways to improve his work.” The Georgia native has offered fans the opportunity to experience the wide range of his talents as a songwriter, a recording artist and a headlining performing artist over the past nine years.
Swindell burst on to the scene with chart-topping, high-energy party anthems like “Chillin’ In,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and “Let Me See Ya Girl,” but quickly proved the depths of his songwriting and artistry with emotional ballads “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory” and “Break Up In The End.” More recently, he released his fiery powerhouse duet “Never Say Never” and again showed his uniquely talented songwriting with the twist on a ’90s classic in “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”
“Stereotype Broken” track listing
1) Sad Ass Country Song
2) Broken
3) Drinkaby
4) Stereotype
5) Every Beer
6) Never Say Never (with Lainey Wilson)
7) She Had Me At Heads Carolina
8) Sayin’ You Love Me
9) I’m Gonna Let Her
10) Down To The Bar (featuring HARDY)
11) How Is She
12) Miss Wherever
13) Single Saturday Night
14) Some Habits
15) Girls Go Crazy
16) Walk On Whiskey
17) She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)
Swindell officially became a headliner on his own in 2018 with his “Reason To Drink” tours. Following his two sold-out headlining tours in 2022 — “Down to the Bar” and “Back Down to the Bar,” Swindell will join his friend/multiplatinum entertainer Thomas Rhett this summer for his “Home Team Tour ‘23.”
In 2022, Swindell spent a total of 29 weeks in the Top 5 of the country singles chart with “Never Say Never” (eight weeks) and “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” (21 weeks). He released a special duet remix of his smash “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” featuring Jo Dee Messina.
In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 12 No. 1 singles as an artist — 13 as a songwriter — as well as 12 certified-platinum singles (one single at 3x Platinum and four at 2x Platinum), a platinum-certified debut album (“Cole Swindell”), a platinum-certified sophomore effort (“You Should Be Here”) and a gold-certified third entry (“All Of It”).
The Georgia hitmaker has more than 5.2 billion global career streams. His Grammy-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the 2019 NSAI Song of the Year. Swindell earned two nominations (Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year) for “Never Say Never” at the 56th CMA Awards.
For complete information and upcoming tour dates, sign up for the “Down Home Crew” at www.ColeSwindell.com.