NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiplatinum-selling superstar Cole Swindell will launch his headlining “Back Down To The Bar Tour” on Sept. 23 at Floores Country Store in Helotes, Texas. Joining Swindell on his “Back Down To The Bar Tour” are special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.
“We had so much fun on the ‘Down To The Bar Tour’ in the spring that I decided we just needed to go back in the fall,” Swindell said. “I couldn’t not take Ashley Cooke back out with us on this tour because she is just incredible and fans love her. I’ve also been watching what Dylan [Marlowe] has been doing for a while now, so I’m so excited he is going to join us. Touring has just had a new meaning this past year, and I can’t wait to show the fans what we have in store for them.”
Swindell’s current single, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” is available now across all digital service providers and will impact radio on June 21. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” follows on the heels of his two back-to-back multiweek No. 1 singles “Never Say Never,” the duet with BBR Music Group’s fast-rising new artist Lainey Wilson and “Single Saturday Night,” which has already garnered more than 250 million streams — all from his recently released new album “Stereotype.”
Since he launched his career in 2014, the Warner Music Nashville recording artist has been on some of the biggest tours with some of the biggest superstars in country music, including most recently Thomas Rhett as well as Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. The Georgia native first headlined in 2018 with his “Reason To Drink Tour,” co-headlined the “Reason To Drink … Another Tour” with Dustin Lynch, and most recently the spring run of his headlining “Down To The Bar Tour.”
Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale,” which will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the public in most markets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Check ColeSwindell.com for on-sale dates in each market. To purchase tickets go to www.ColeSwindell.com.
Cole Swindell’s “Back Down To The Bar Tour”:
Sept, 23 — Helotes, Texas, Floores Country Store
Sept. 24 — Fort Worth, Texas, Billy Bob’s Texas
Sept. 30 — Round Rock, Texas, Round Rock Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 Tulsa, Okla., Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 6 Grand Junction, Col., Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Oct. 7 Prescott Valley, Ariz., Findlay Toyota Center
Oct. 13 Birmingham, Ala., Avondale Brewing Company
Oct. 14 Owensboro, Ky., Owensboro Sports Center
Oct. 20 Erie, Pa., Warner Theater
Oct. 21 Boston, Mass., House of Blues (Coreyfest)
Oct. 22 Huntington, N.Y., The Paramount
Nov. 3 Nashville, Tenn., Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 4 Biloxi, Miss., Beau Rivage Resort & Casino — Beau Rivage Theatre
Nov. 5 Fayetteville, Ark., JJ’s Live
Nov. 11 Verona, N.Y., Turning Stone Resort Casino
Nov. 12 Johnstown, Pa., Cambria County War Memorial
Nov. 17 Saint Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov. 18 Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live Orlando
Nov. 19 Pompano Beach, Fla., Pompano Beach Amphitheater
In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 11 No. 1 singles as an artist — 12 No. 1s as a songwriter — nine certified platinum singles (four singles at 2x platinum), a platinum-certified debut album (“Cole Swindell”) and a gold-certified sophomore album (“You Should Be Here”). The Georgia hitmaker has more than 5 billion global career streams. His massive, Grammy-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year in 2019.
Swindell has played on some of the biggest stages in the world, including making history being the first-ever live radio and TV broadcast from the 57th floor terrace of 4 World Trade Center.
