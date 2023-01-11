Before he gave his speech for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, Colin Farrell took a moment to praise presenter Ana de Armas.

After he took the stage for his win as Pádraic Súilleabháin in "The Banshees of Inisherin," Farrell turned to de Armas and complemented her performance in "Blonde," for which she was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe.

