COLUMBUS — The nonprofit arts organization RiverCenter will present the new national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” on Oct. 23-24, with shows beginning each night at 7:30 p.m.
Audiences across North American are toasting the new production. The show is rich with musical hits including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!).”
“Fiddler on the Roof” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. It features a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins.
Under the direction of Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and the 2017 Tony-winning Best Play “Oslo,” this production of “Fiddler on the Roof” brings a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece, sure to enthrall a new generation.
“Fiddler on the Roof” is part of the Broadway on Broadway Series sponsored by TSYS. The 2019-20 Season is sponsored by Aflac.
Tickets are on sale now at the RiverCenter box office (box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), by phone at (706) 256-3612 and online at rivercenter.org.
