The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus will present the second of three shows in its Family Series as The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus perform on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS – The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will present the second of three shows in its Family Series as The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus perform on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
The North American Year of the Rabbit Tour features daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs; amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control; and powerful precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics. These extraordinary exhibitions of agility and grace are meshed with high-tech special effects, creating the exciting atmosphere of a Chinese carnival.
This all-new production joins the forces of The Peking Acrobats with The Shanghai Circus to bring a whole new dimension to the ancient artistry of Chinese acrobatics, event promoters said in a news release. The grace and precision of the acrobats are a result of years of dedicated training and discipline, demonstrating the achievement of perfection through finding harmony between mind and body – an ancient concept in China. The spectacular entertainment event we see today has been transformed by centuries of tradition.
The Peking Acrobats and The Shanghai Circus have performed for more than 30 years to standing ovations and packed houses in Europe, Australia, the Americas, Israel, Africa and numerous Asian countries. Now, those 2,000 years of tradition, spectacle and entertainment are coming to the RiverCenter stage.
Tickets are currently on sale at the RiverCenter box office. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tickets also are available by phone by calling (706) 256-3612 or online at rivercenter.org. Special family-friendly pricing and special rates for kids under age 12 are available for this show.