COLUMBUS – The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will present the second of three shows in its Family Series as The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus perform on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The North American Year of the Rabbit Tour features daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs; amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control; and powerful precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics. These extraordinary exhibitions of agility and grace are meshed with high-tech special effects, creating the exciting atmosphere of a Chinese carnival.

