COLUMBUS — Music lovers are invited to enjoy the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s “Musical Fireworks” performance Nov. 23 in the Bill Heard Theatre at the Columbus RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
The orchestral fireworks of the evening will feature music from three separate centuries, including Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks,” Tchaikovsky’s love theme “Romeo and Juliet Overture — Fantasy,” and the “Concerto for Orchestra” by Bartok.
The symphony encourages the public to attend an open rehearsal for the performance at 12:30 p.m. on the day of the show. Attendance allows individuals who have not had an introduction to orchestral music — especially children — an opportunity to experience it up close. Attendees are allowed to “pay what you want” to experience the rehearsal.
The rehearsal will feature the orchestra’s first “Sensory Saturday,” during which persons with special needs and on the autism spectrum are invited as special guests. All attendees are invited to view the instruments and make sounds on them starting at noon.
A pre-concert “Know the Score” conversation with Music Director and Conductor George Del Gobbo will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre. The conversation can be viewed via live stream on the orchestra’s new mobile app.
Tickets are $20-$39 for adults and $10 for students and children. Military and senior discounts are also available. Tickets are available at the RiverCenter box office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. or one hour prior to the performance.
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1855 and is the second orchestra founded in the nation, the first in Georgia. The orchestra’s venue, the Bill Heard Theatre, seats 2,000 and features a state-of-the-art visual and acoustic experience.
For more information about the orchestra, visit csoga.org online or call (706) 256-3645. For additional ticket information, call the RiverCenter box office at (706) 256-3612.
“Musical Fireworks” is presented by TSYS, Columbus and the Valley, Troy Public Radio, Boomer 102.5 and 103.7 Litefm.