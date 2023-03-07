Comedian and activist Suzy Eddie Izzard says she's wanted her new name since the age of 10

Suzy Eddie Izzard is seen here at the opening night of Charles Dickens' 'Great Expectations' in New York in 2022.

 Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Suzy Eddie Izzard is looking forward to a new chapter.

The activist and comedian announced her new name on Tuesday's episode of the Political Party podcast.

