ALBANY – Comedian, actress, and internet personality Chelcie Lynn will bring her "2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour" to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on March 25.
Reserved seat tickets start at $25 and go on sale to the public on Friday, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center. Limited VIP tickets will be available as an add-on to tickets that will include a meet-and-greet and photo op with Chelcie.
Chelcie Lynn, who was recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics To Watch, started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring. She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film "Tangerine" as "Madame Jillian," and recently starred in the digital series "Coach Von Pidgeon" for Funny or Die and Facebook Watch.
Show: Chelcie Lynn: "2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour"
Show Date: March 25
Show Time: 7 p.m.
Ticket Prices: $50, $30, $25
Public On Sale: Dec. 16
Event Page: Chelcie Lynn "2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour"
Meet-and-greet: Chelcie Lynn "2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour" VIP meet-and-greet