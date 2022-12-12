chelcie lynn.png

Chelcie Lynn, known to many of her fans by the Trailer Trash Tammy character she created, is set to perform in Albany in March.

 Special Illustration

ALBANY – Comedian, actress, and internet personality Chelcie Lynn will bring her "2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour" to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on March 25.

Reserved seat tickets start at $25 and go on sale to the public on Friday, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center. Limited VIP tickets will be available as an add-on to tickets that will include a meet-and-greet and photo op with Chelcie.

Tags