ricky smiley.jpg

Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley's planned "A Valentine's Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled.

 Special Illustration

ALBANY – Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley's planned "A Valentine's Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24.

All tickets purchased for "A Valentine's Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley will have the opportunity to receive a full refund any time before 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Purchasers who bought tickets at the Georgia's Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center who would like to receive a refund will need to return to the box office before Feb. 17. Purchasers must have the original form of payment and their state I.D. to receive a full refund.

Tags