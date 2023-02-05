ALBANY – Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley's planned "A Valentine's Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24.
All tickets purchased for "A Valentine's Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley will have the opportunity to receive a full refund any time before 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Purchasers who bought tickets at the Georgia's Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center who would like to receive a refund will need to return to the box office before Feb. 17. Purchasers must have the original form of payment and their state I.D. to receive a full refund.
Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster.com will need to contact Ticketmaster for a refund and additional information.
Smiley is a television host, actor, and top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality and has become one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated performers. Most recently, his memoir "Stand by Your Truth And Then Run for Your Life" was released by Gallery Books. He joined the Martin Lawrence 2018 LIT AF nationwide tour as well as the Mike Epps Platinum Comedy Tour, and he co-hosted the Black Music Honors for the second time. In 2017, the National Association of Broadcasters recognized Smiley's excellence in broadcasting and awarded him the Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year.
At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins,” “Lil’ Daryl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist).
Smiley has recorded eight best-selling albums, including the iTunes No. 1 best-selling comedy album “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on DISH NATION, his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in more than 60 markets.
Smiley joined forces with the Radio One-owned television network, TV One, as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” Now in its fifth season, the series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father of four.
Continuing to grow his fan base, Smiley’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About the Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.”