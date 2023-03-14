tammy.jpg

Comedienne Chelcie Lynn will bring her popular Trailer Trash Tammy character to the Albany Municipal Auditorium March 25.

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- If you talk to comedienne Chelcie Lynn expecting a conversation with her larger-than-life alter ego "Trailer Trash Tammy," you'll be disappointed.

Talking up her March 25 appearance at the Albany Municipal Auditorium in an interview with The Albany Herald, Lynn was as pleasant, polite and eager-to-please as you'd expect of a prim and proper Southern lady. Of course, given the fact that the comedienne made her mark online as the vulgar, trash-talking (make that trailer-trash-talking) Tammy, one could be forgiven for going into the interview prepared for a much different conversation.

