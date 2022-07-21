After virtual and scaled-back events due to the pandemic, Comic-Con -- a convention where masks were popular before they served any practical purpose -- is back at near-full-force this year, with well over 100,000 people expected to attend the celebration of all things pop culture in San Diego.

While movies remain a centerpiece, this year streaming and linear TV will cast a larger shadow over the four-day convention that officially begins July 21, reflecting both the major-league bets made by streamers in the hunt for subscribers and the way the balance of power has subtly shifted in their direction as the film industry rebounds from the shutdown that hobbled theaters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.