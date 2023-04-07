A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 12:04 pm
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has released autopsy findings in the death of Coolio more than six months after the "Fantastic Voyage" rapper was found unresponsive at a Los Angeles home.
The report lists the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine as the cause of the late artist's death at age of 59 in September.
Other "significant conditions" listed on the report include "cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use."
Seven years ago Coolio, talked to radio host Sway on his show "Sway in the Morning" about battling cocaine addiction.
"My nemesis was cocaine," Coolio said. "I used to do coke in the '80s, and I stopped doing it for 12 years. And then I started back again."
In 2009, Coolio pled guilty to cocaine possession and agreed to enter an 18-month rehabilitation program.
"Gangsta's Paradise," from the soundtrack to the film "Dangerous Minds," was among Coolio's hits. He won a Grammy in 1996 for the song.
"It's one of those kinds of songs that transcends generations," he said in a 2022 interview. "I didn't use any trendy words...I think it made it timeless."
Over his career, Coolio sold more than 17 million records, according to his website.
He also appeared in several TV shows like "Celebrity Cook Off" and "Celebrity Chopped."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
TEL Technology Center America, LLC is seeking a Principal…
KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa…
