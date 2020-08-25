ATLANTA — Georgia Council for the Arts is accepting applications for FY ‘21 Vibrant Communities Grants through Friday. The grants fund arts projects in Georgia counties in which no organization received a GCA FY ‘21 Partner, Project, or Arts Education Program Grant. The complete list of eligible counties is available in the guidelines.
Vibrant Communities will fund programs such as performances, exhibits, residencies, workshops, murals, public art and festivals, among other types of arts programs. Due to the potential impact of COVID-19 on arts programs during FY ‘21, GCA has added online programs to the list of program types eligible for Vibrant Communities Grant funding. The grant is open to any nonprofit organization, local government entity, library, school, college or university located in an eligible Georgia county. Applicants may request from $1,000 to $5,000, and the grant requires a 50% cash match. The deadline to apply is Friday at 11:59 p.m.
To accompany the guidelines, GCA has created the Vibrant Communities Artist List, a compilation of artists, arts organizations, and program examples that qualify as eligible Vibrant Communities Grant projects. Applicants are not required to use artists or arts organizations from the Artist List.
GCA offered a Vibrant Communities Grant applicant training webinar on Aug. 4. A recording of the training webinar is available online.
For answers to questions about the FY ‘21 Vibrant Communities Grant guidelines or application, contact Allen Bell at abell@gaarts.org or call (404) 962-4839.
