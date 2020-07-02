ATLANTA -- This summer, Georgia Council for the Arts will make applications available for the Vibrant Communities Grant, which will support arts programs in Georgia counties that are not reached by funding provided through GCA’s FY '21 Partner, Project, or Arts Education Program Grants. The Vibrant Communities Grant may support all types of arts programs, including performances, exhibits, workshops, residencies, public art, readings, film screenings, or arts festivals, as well as programs provided online due to COVID-19.
To help applicant communities identify qualified artists, GCA will offer the Vibrant Communities Artist List, a supplement to the Vibrant Communities Grant guidelines, which lists Georgia artists and arts organizations who offer programs that could be funded by the grant. Organizations that apply for the Vibrant Communities Grant are not required to use artists on the list, but the Artist List may help some communities identify programs that would best serve their needs.
Ideally, programs on the list will be available to travel to all areas of the state, cost less than $7,500, and have minimal technical requirements. In addition, GCA is encouraging artists to be prepared to be flexible in their program delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Artist List application asks artists to identify if their programs are available live and indoors, live and outdoors, live and online, recorded and online, and/or by other means. Artists and arts organizations who have been on the Vibrant Communities Artist List in past years must submit an application again this year. The deadline to apply is July 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Specific guidelines to apply for inclusion on the Vibrant Communities Artist List can be found on GCA's website under the FY '21 section of the Vibrant Communities Grant web page. For more information, contact Tina Lilly, Grants Program Director, at tlilly@gaarts.org or call (404) 962-4827, or Allen Bell, Arts Education Manager, at abell@gaarts.org or (404) 962-4839.
