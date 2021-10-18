The Oak Ridge Boys — 2015 Country Hall of Fame inductees Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, who have been Grand Ole Opry members since 2011 — will perform at the Albany Municipal Auditorium March 25.
ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Country Music Hall of Fame legends the Oak Ridge Boys, who are scheduled to perform at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on March 25.
Doors open for the Grammy award-winners’ show at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and at the Albany Civic Center Box Office.
The Oak Ridge Boys have sold more than 41 million units worldwide and are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the band has garnered five Grammy Awards, nine GMA Dove Awards, and two American Music Awards. The group — 2015 Country Hall of Fame inductees Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, who have been Grand Ole Opry members since 2011 — is known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes.
They have charted single after single and album after album: gold, platinum, and double-platinum, and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” and “Y’all Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more.
