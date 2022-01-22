LIVE OAK, Fla. — After a two-year COVID-enforced wait, the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground is finally able to announce the 29th annual Suwannee River Jam will take place April 27-30 with dynamic country performers on all stages for four days.
Among the artists performing at the long-delayed outdoor country music festival are country music artists Toby Keith, LOCASH, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jelly Roll, Craig Morgan, Jo Dee Messina, Chase Bryant, John Berry, Chase Matthew and more.
Also set to perform are the singers and band winners from the Suwannee River Jam auditions held in early 2020. The SRJ was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so those winners in 2020 will now have the chance to perform in 2022. Watch for more announcements in the coming weeks about the lineup.
The 2022 SRJ will officially open Wednesday, April 27, with a night of country music, fun, dancing, lots of happy country music fans finally back “home” at The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park for another SRJ and with many friendly reunions. Performance schedules will be online soon at www.SuwanneeRiverJam.com and/or www.musicliveshere.com or call (386) 364-1683 for more information.
The Suwannee River Jam Ticket Outlet will be Busy Bee, rated by customers among the best businesses to visit while traveling in south Georgia and north Florida, especially the site in Live Oak just up the road from the SOSMP known for its clean restroom facilities and so much more. Fans may purchase SRJ tickets soon at any Busy Bee.
In its 29th year, the SRJ is an annual family reunion, vacation, friends’ reunion, and a time to have outdoor food fests and BBQ contests around RVs, campers, tents and sleeping bags. It’s also a time to bring those music-making instruments like guitars, banjos, fiddles, dobros and enjoy those all-night campfire concerts. And then there is the four-day country music extravaganza, of course. The SRJ is considered the South’s Country & Camping Festival.
Fans interested in renting an on-site cabin or spots to park their RV/camper for Suwannee River Jam or one of the site’s other events coming up or for weekend performances on the front porch may call (386) 364-1683 or go to www.musicliveshere.com.
The SOSMP is located 4.5 miles south of Interstate 75 and 4.5 miles north of Interstate 10 at the Suwannee River off U.S. Highway 129 at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.