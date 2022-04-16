NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-nominated multiplatinum country star Cole Swindell will celebrate the Friday release of his fourth album, “Stereotype,” with a performance alongside 2022 ACM New Female Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist Lainey Wilson of his current Top 5 and rising single “Never Say Never” on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday. Later that night, the two will perform “Never Say Never” live on the CMT Music Awards on the CBS Television Network; the show also will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
“It’s been a while since I released my last album, so it’s hard to put into words how much it means to me to get this album ‘Stereotype’ out there,” Swindell said in a news release. “So much has changed in the world and even in my own life the past few years. I think all that has given me a chance to evaluate what’s really important in life and made me stronger. I believe this album reflects that in the most positive ways. I feel through all of the highs and lows and feeling every emotion in the last three years I think the fans are going to find there is a song on here for everyone, at least I hope so. I always want my songs to make a difference like they did for me in writing some of them.”
Swindell and Wilson are nominated for the night’s coveted “Video of the Year” award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards with “Never Say Never.”
“Never Say Never,” already sitting in the Top 5 on the country singles chart and rising, was the most added song at country radio the week of release, giving both Swindell and Wilson their biggest radio add day of their careers. The single, written by Swindell, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, immediately received rave media reviews including E! Online exclaiming, “If there’s one duet country music fans should listen to this weekend, we found it.” Country Now boasts, “The temperature may be dropping, but Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson are certainly heating things up with their brand-new duet, ‘Never Say Never.’” Billboard called the duet a “power ballad;” Taste of Country says the song is “smoldering;” Music Mayhem Magazine calls it a “fiery new duet” and an “arena-ready anthem.”
“Stereotype” includes Swindell’s milestone, 10th career, multiweek No. 1 “Single Saturday Night,” the namesake to his current headlining tour “Down To The Bar” as well as “Never Say Never” with Wilson.
In addition to the album’s No. 1 debut single, “Single Saturday Night,” over the past several weeks Swindell has answered the call from fans eager for new music by releasing a few songs from the album, including “Some Habits,” “I’m Gonna Let Her,” and “Down To The Bar.”
“Stereotype,” produced by Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Carter, highlights Swindell as a hit-making songwriter across the project, as he wrote seven of the album’s 13 tracks.
“Stereotype” track listing:
— “Stereotype” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
— “Every Beer” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
— “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) — Cole Swindell, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill
— “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Mark D. Sanders, Tim Nichols
— “Sayin’ You Love Me” — Mark Holman, Ernest K. Smith, James McNair
— “I’m Gonna Let Her” — Dustin Lynch, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson
— “Down To The Bar” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson
— “How Is She” — Hunter Phelps, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James
— “Miss Wherever” — Cole Swindell, Chris LaCorte, Luke Laird, Josh Miller
— “Single Saturday Night” — Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman
— “Some Habits” — Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller, Scooter Carusoe
— “Girl Goes Crazy” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman
— “Walk On Whiskey” — Randy Montana, Rodney Clawson, Jared Mullins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.